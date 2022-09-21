In a statement, the lawyer cast doubts over Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s purported health issues, saying that prison officials found no serious health condition with Najib and neither did Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) staff. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s deputy chief lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali has today asked whether there is interference by authorities to grant special treatment for incarcerated former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

In a statement, the lawyer cast doubts over Najib’s purported health issues, saying that prison officials found no serious health condition with Najib and neither did Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) staff.

“What is really happening? Why is there so much interference from the higher-ups in this matter? Is Merpati receiving special treatment because of his status?” he asked, referring to Najib.

A viral post had claimed that Najib, under the codename “Merpati” or “pigeon” in Malay, receives VVIP treatment including a renovation that will be done to his prison cell costing RM50,000, his personal doctors insisting on outside treatment for him despite prison officers finding him healthy and instructions from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the Health Ministry for Najib to be admitted to the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (HRC).

Other allegations include: a budget of RM3.5 million set aside by the Home Ministry to manage Najib over the course of eight days from September 1; orthopaedic experts provided for his complaints of a sore neck and back; claims of Najib being given the wrong medication; and too many instructions from “superiors”.

Besides that, the messages claimed that Najib was brought to HKL despite stable vital signs and lack of illness, where he was given a first class ward and that there was a plan for his personal medical team saying they want him to to be taken to Serdang Hospital and then to HRC for him to carry out his prison term there.

The messages alleged that the motive for Najib being sent to HRC was because of VVIP facilities and it facilitated him meeting his family members and political allies.

None of these claims could be verified at the time of writing.

However, the Prisons Department yesterday released a statement following the claims, admitting that Najib is now in the HRC for further treatment and will be returned to Kajang Prison to continue serving his sentence once he is discharged.

“From this Merpati issue it is clear that special treatment is continued to be given [to Najib],” Muhammad Rafique said, alluding to previously expressed worries that Najib was treated differently from other accused people facing cases which he said were extinguished by the Federal Court.

“The right to equality or equal treatment for all citizens whether free or in custody cannot be different,” Muhammad Rafique added, calling on the people to keep watch on the matter.