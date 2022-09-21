A spokesman from the Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the bone fragments were found by a search and rescue (SAR) team at 2.45pm today. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 21 — Bone fragments belonging to the second victim of the quarry rockfall incident in Keramat Pulai, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands here in March were found this afternoon.

A spokesman from the Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the bone fragments were found by a search and rescue (SAR) team at 2.45pm today.

“The victim’s remains were handed over to the police for further action,” said the spokesman in a statement today.

The spokesman also said the SAR operation had been suspended temporarily due to weather conditions but the operation will resume tomorrow morning.

Yesterday, Perak JBPM director Azmi Osman said the wreckage of an excavator believed to have been buried in the quarry rockfall incident was located at 11.45am, whereas skeletal remains and clothes were found approximately half an hour later.

Meanwhile, Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the pieces of bone, socks and shoes found were believed to belong to the second victim were sent to the Forensic Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh here for post-mortem.

Mohd Yusri said the post-mortem was to conduct a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test to identify the identity of the victim.

In the incident on March 8, two quarry workers identified as Itam Lasoh, 43, and Kheow Loo Siew Soon, 49, are believed to have been buried under rock rubble. — Bernama