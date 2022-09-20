Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz (2nd left) at the Johor Baru South district police headquarters in Larkin, September 20, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Johor Perikatan Nasional (PN)

JOHOR BARU, Sept 20 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will avoid any seat clashes with other Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties for the 15th general election (GE15) even if its application to join the coalition is not approved, Amira Aisya Abd Aziz said today.

The Muda deputy president said even without the party being a part of PH, ensuring that there will not be any seat clashes among the coalition’s component will be a priority.

“This is the stand that the party should take as we move towards the upcoming national polls.

“However, this is only my personal opinion and discussions with PH for Muda to be a component party is still ongoing,” she said.

Amira Aisya said Muda’s stance if their application is not accepted by PH is for the party to discuss the issue with its political bureau and central executive committee.

She said the party is keen to work together with PH not only for GE15, but beyond the national polls as well.

“What is important is that Muda is still open to negotiations with PH to avoid any seat clashes and other matters as well,” said Amira Aisya when met outside the Johor Baru South district police headquarters in Larkin here.

She was responding to Muda’s contingency plans if it is rejected and not admitted into PH before GE15.

Earlier, Amira Aisya was accompanied by her special officer Rashifa Aljunied and also PKR’s Arthur Chiong, where all three were summoned by police to give their statements on a “Kerajaan Gagal” event held here on September 2.

They were accompanied by their lawyer Sangaran Rawisandiran where the took about an hour starting at 2pm.

Regarding the negotiations for political cooperation between Muda and PH, Amira Aisya asked all parties to give the PH Presidential Council time to decide.

“For us, we understand that this is not a small or trivial matter,” she said.

On Muda’s seat allocation and targets, Amira Aisya that the party will accept any given seats by PH with an open heart once negotiations are completed.

However, she said, the main seat in Johor that will be Muda’s choice to defend is the Muar parliamentary constituency.

“As we know, this is our party’s president’s seat, while the rest we are targeting Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) seats,” she said, referring to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Earlier, the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman also welcomed PKR’s deputy president Rafizi Ramli’s statement that ultimately the PH Presidential Council will decide if Muda will be part of the coalition.

Last Saturday, Rafizi was reported to have said that PH is holding negotiations among its component parties first which is expected to be completed by September 30.

The Johor PKR chief, who is leading the negotiations on behalf of his party, said that they will only look at the issue of seat allocations with Muda after the discussions were completed.