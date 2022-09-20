Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (left) says the federal government is committed to achieving comprehensive Internet access throughout Sarawak by 2024. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 20 ― The federal government is committed to achieving comprehensive Internet access throughout Sarawak by 2024, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the target could be achieved through the implementation of Phase 2 of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela), with over 600 villages in Sarawak set to have Internet access through satellite technology.

He explained that the 600 villages in Sarawak were among 1,400 nationwide that had been identified as areas with less than satisfactory Internet access.

“If we want to wait until all 1,400 villages to fix towers and fibre optic (for Internet access), we estimate it will take 10 years and I think the people need not wait so long.

“That’s why under Phase 2 of Jendela, Internet access should be expedited by using satellite technology,” he told a media conference after the PerantiSiswa handing over ceremony here today

At the event, a total of 411 students from Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) Kampus Batu Lintang and IPG Kampus Tun Abdul Razak received devices at the Sarawak state-level distribution session, which began today.

As of today, a total of 7,400 students in Sarawak have had their applications approved.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the Federal Government was willing to bear the high cost of providing Internet access using satellite technology.

He explained that the estimated cost for Phase 2 of the Jendela programme had yet to be ascertained.

“Tender for (Phase 2 of Jendela) will be called this year. We expect its implementation to begin in 2023,” he said. ― Bernama