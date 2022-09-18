Police raided an unlicensed entertainment outlet at Jalan Metro Perdana Barat in Taman Usahawan Kepong near here yesterday and arrested 16 foreign women working as guest relations officers (GRO). — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Police raided an unlicensed entertainment outlet at Jalan Metro Perdana Barat in Taman Usahawan Kepong near here yesterday and arrested 16 foreign women working as guest relations officers (GRO).

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the raid at 10.50pm was carried out by a team from the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies (D7) Division of the Sentul district police headquarters and the Kuala Lumpur City police.

“The entertainment centre was found to be unlicensed and our team arrested 16 foreign women and a 21-year-old man running the premises for investigation,” he said here today.

He said 50 customers, aged 23 to 57, were also checked and released unconditionally while police also confiscated audio equipment.

The case is being investigated under the Federal Territory Entertainment Act for operating an entertainment centre without a valid business licence and the Immigration Act for employing foreigners without valid permits and for misusing social visit passes, he added. — Bernama