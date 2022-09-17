Mat Sabu said discussions for the distribution of seats among the coalition parties of Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the GE15, is expected to be resolved by end of the month. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, Sept 17 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will be facing an uphill task to overcome the challenges in store during the coming 15th general election (GE15).

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu or popularly known as Mat Sabu, acknowledged that PH was embroiled in various internal issues within the party ever since the party elections was held recently.

“There are still rumblings and issues that are not pleasant for my liking. With the GE15 approaching, I want everyone to have a transparent approach and be involved in a healthy competition like 'Fastabiqul Khairat' ― or “Good, fair competition”.

“It will not be good to disrupt the process and progress of the party, especially when the party leadership is preparing to face a challenging general election,” he told reporters here today after opening the Amanah National Convention 2022 which is themed Amanah For Malaysia.

Mat Sabu who is also the Kota Raja Member of Parliament said discussions for the distribution of seats among the coalition parties of Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the GE15, is expected to be resolved by end of the month.

He said factors like location, constitution to be contested and capability of candidates (winning candidates) would be considered during the discussion to ensure victory for Amanah. There will also be discussions to increase the number of seats to be contested by Amanah during the GE15, as opposed to the 27 seats contested during the GE14.

“The actual number cannot be determined now but would certainly be more than the GE14. However, the number of seats to be allocated cannot be revealed now,” he said.

Yesterday, Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub had said 70 per cent of the 52 seats contested by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in the 14th General Election had been negotiated between PH coalition parties, and the process was expected to be completed before Sept 30.

Speaking of Angkatan Wanita Amanah Negara’s (AWAN) request to not just be offered seats to make up the numbers at the GE15, Mat Sabu said AWAN’s request would be considered and a decision made based on the voting trend.

More than 800 delegates from all over the country are attending the Amanah Convention which is scheduled to end tomorrow. ― Bernama