MELAKA, Sept 14 — Three roads in Banda Hilir will be closed on Friday in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebrations at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial site.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said Jalan Kota and Jalan Taman (near the Taming Sari Tower) will be closed from 6pm to 12 midnight while Jalan Parameswara fronting the former Equatorial Hotel will be closed from 7.30pm to 12 midnight.

“On Friday we are expecting about 20,000 vehicles to enter the Banda Hilir area which is a popular tourist destination compared with about 10,500 vehicles during normal weekends.

“Melaka police have taken several initiatives to prepare for the Malaysia Day celebrations. Our main priority is to ensure safety and to make sure preparations and celebrations on the day proceed smoothly,” he told reporters, here today.

Christopher said additional officers would be stationed to control traffic flow and ensure the safety of those present at the site.

He urged those attending the Malaysia Day celebrations to come early and park their vehicles at the designated parking areas to avoid congestion.

“More than 2,000 parking lots are made available in and around Banda Hilir while shuttle bus services will also be available. Police will carry out patrolling duties at the parking areas. Our advice is not to leave any valuables inside vehicles,” he said.

People are advised to follow instructions and directions from the police. — Bernama