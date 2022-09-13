KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The spirit shown by Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) proves that the coalition is ready to win back the hearts of citizens in the state.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that spirit was clearly seen at the meeting with Penang BN members last night, held to strengthen ties between leaders and party machinery in the lead up to the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

“The BN blue ocean is very wide and the spirit shown by Penang BN tonight proves we are ready to win back the hearts of those in Penang,” he posted on Facebook today.

He also said that the youth would also be a priority to BN, and they would intensify efforts to understand the problems faced by youths, who now can vote by the age of 18.

“I would like to stress that we need to be united and help each other out as party components because our aim is to help BN candidates triumph in the upcoming GE15,” he said. — Bernama