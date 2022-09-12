An SUV ferrying Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 12, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for the misappropriation of RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds will be ending early today to allow the accused to see a doctor.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram told the High Court that the trial would not be able to proceed in the afternoon.

"I have just been informed by Prison Department officers that the accused's medication for blood pressure has been changed and he's having adverse effect on it, and he needs to be sent to the doctor," he said.

Sri Ram said Najib "needs to go to the doctor because his condition is quite bad".

He suggested adjourning the trial at 12.30pm as it would give enough time for Najib to be taken back to prison and for him to see the doctor by 2pm.

