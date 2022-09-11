File picture shows Harimau Malaya legend who is also Selangor veteran player Datuk Soh Chin Ann (centre) carrying the ball while being chased by some Singaporean veteran players during the 2017 Selangor Sultan Cup Tournament at the Singapore National Stadium, May 6, 2017. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 11 — The father of national football legend Datuk Soh Chin Ann, Soh Tee Tong, died today at the age of 107.

Chin Ann, when contacted, said his father, whose health was deteriorating, was admitted to the Alor Gajah Hospital three days ago and died at 1 am today.

He said his father left behind eight children, including three daughters.

The remains would be brought to his house Jalan Kolam, Alor Gajah for relatives and friends to pay their last respects.

Melaka Chief MinisterDatuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, who visited the senior Soh last January, was reported to have said that Tee Tong was the oldest living person in Alor Gajah then. — Bernama