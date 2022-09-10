MCA President who is also Transport Minister Datuk Seri Ir Dr Wee Ka Siong addressing the 2022 Penang State MCA Convention in Butterworth, September 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 10 — MCA has expressed its interest to contest all Parliamentary seats previously contested by Gerakan in Penang in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), said its president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He added that the party wishes to contest the seats left by Gerakan, which are not currently with the Barisan Nasional (BN), as the constituencies have many Chinese voters.

Logically, we will take over. If not all, most of the seats that were contested by Gerakan, because those areas have a high density of Chinese voters," he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Wee along with MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon and Penang MCA chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng opened Bayan Baru Parliament and Pantai Jerejak state constituency MCA Operations Room.

Wee, however, stressed that the discussion on seat allocations with Penang BN party components is still ongoing and it will be a collective decision.

In GE14, Penang BN contested 40 state and 13 Parliamentary seats, with Gerakan, allocated 13 state and four parliament seats. — Bernama