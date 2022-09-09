Penang is now free from large-scale illegal racing activities organised by mat rempit (illegal motorcycle racers), said Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 9 — Continuous enforcement and monitoring by Penang police and other enforcement agencies showed the state is now free from large-scale illegal racing activities organised by mat rempit (illegal motorcycle racers).

This followed a tragedy on July 17, when five men were killed and two motorcyclists seriously injured after being involved in an accident involving several motorcycles and two cars on Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said during that period, there were only several minor cases involving dangerous riding by motorcyclists and they were detained for further investigation.

“There were two or three arrests (involving mat rempit), but it was more about them trying to show off their superman-like stunts. We will not compromise and police will apply to remand them,” he said at a press conference at Penang police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said Penang will be hosting the 26th World Congress On Innovation and Technology 2022 from September 13 to 15.

Following this, several roads leading to the location of congress will be closed.

The locations involved are the Setia Spice Convention Centre, Eastern and Oriental Hotel and Padang Kota Lama.

Some 4,000 local and foreign delegates including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will attend.

On another matter, Mohd Shuhaily said car thefts in Penang rose sharply by 57.6 per cent to 104 cases to date this year compared to 65 cases for the same period last year.

“In the same period, motorcycle thefts went up by 1.2 per cent to 515 cases this year compared to 509 cases last year.

“Overall vehicle thefts for this year were up by 9.9 per cent to 643 cases compared to 585 cases in 2021,” he said. — Bernama