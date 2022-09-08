Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad (centre) speaks to students during a visit to Besut Polytechnic, near Bukit Keluang in Besut September 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA BESUT, Sept 8 — The Higher Education Ministry has recommended that new courses planned to be offered in Polytechnics and Community Colleges nationwide meet market demands and the needs of local communities.

Its minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said the right courses will make it easier for graduates to be employed in their localities.

“They may find it difficult to find employment at the end of their studies if the courses they take do not meet local community needs.

“Therefore, the Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges Department (JPPKK) needs to undertake a comprehensive study on this,” she told reporters after a visit to Besut Polytechnic, near Bukit Keluang, here today.

Meanwhile, the Besut Polytechnic campus, which began operations last month, will receive its first batch of 150 students on October 1.

Its director Mukhtar Bakar said the students were those who previously studied at its temporary premises in Kampung Raja here for the past five years.

“The new RM154 million campus will increase its intake of new students to 630 next year and until it reaches a maximum capacity of 1,440 students in stages.

“At the moment there is only one course offered here, namely Diploma in Information Technology (Digital Technology), but from next year two more new courses, Diploma in Craft Design and Diploma in Batik Styling, will be offered,” he said.

He said Besut Polytechnic has also applied for three new diploma-level courses to be offered at the campus that suit local needs, namely Marine Engineering Technology (Mechanical); Hotel Management; and Video and Film Studies. — Bernama