Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun during the Climate Change Symposium 2022 at the Banquet Hall in Parliament September 5, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will know if he can keep his Pekan parliamentary seat by today.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said he will make an announcement later today.

“Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s status as an MP ends tomorrow. I will issue a statement today,” he told reporters after attending the Climate Change Symposium 2022 at Parliament here this morning.

MORE TO COME