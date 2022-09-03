Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition’s supreme council will discuss the matter when it meets on September 7. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Sept 3 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) is considering letter its candidates in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu run under the PAS logo instead of the coalition’s own for the 15th general election.

Its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition’s supreme council will discuss the matter when it meets on September 7.

“We will discuss that in the PN supreme council meeting,

“The decision will be made by the PN supreme council in a meeting we will hold next week,” Muhyiddin told reporters after attending the opening of the 68th PAS annual congress here today.

He added that the five PN component parties have not concluded their seat negotiations but is confident it will be settled “in a few days”.

“We have started negotiating but it is not finished yet,” he said, adding that he has asked those involved to “hurry up”.

Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president said PN is ready to take on multi-cornered fights in GE15 against both the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

He clarified that his previous proposal to team up with parties outside the PN coalition was in response to the PAS Youth chief’s call to avoid splitting up votes.

“But I understand that the situation for cooperation is quite difficult. Whatever the situation is like, we will face the reality that if there is a clash.

“We are ready to face three corners, four corners, 10 corners, it won't be a problem,” he said.