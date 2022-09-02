Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the implementation of a special petroleum permit under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 is not meant to cause inconvenience to the public but to prevent the abuse of subsidies. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, Sept 2 — The implementation of a special petroleum permit under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 is not meant to cause inconvenience to the public but to prevent the abuse of subsidies.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said each year the government spends a large amount on subsidy allocation, especially for petrol and diesel.

“If the government does not control (through permits) it will be misused and this has been proven in cases of large scale abuse,” he said at a press conference on the permit here today.

On July 28, Nanta was quoted as saying that small companies, organisations or individuals who wish to purchase petrol and diesel from petrol stations for their own personal consumption above 20 litres must apply for special permits under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He also said those who buy less than 20 litres including emergency cases are allowed and they do not require the special permit.

At the press conference, Nanta also said the application for the special permit only needs to be made once a year and not for every purchase.

He said applications can be made online at https://permitkhas.kpdnhep.gov.my/login or go to any KPDNHEP offices nearby.

“The special permit is also given out free to all those who are eligible.

“It will take five working days to process an application while an application for renewal will take three working days from the date the application is received,” he added.

From January until August 31, a total of 10,048 special petroleum permits have been issued nationwide. — Bernama