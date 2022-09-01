A suspect was found slashing several parts of the victim's body and stabbing her. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

JOHOR BARU, Sept 1 — A 34-year-old woman was stabbed in her face, right arm, wrist and right ribs by her boyfriend after she allegedly asked for a break-up with him at an apartment in Masai here yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said that a security guard working at the apartment took notice of the incident after he came across the victim’s screams at 12pm.

"While inspecting the residential units, the 31-year-old foreign security guard saw the victim covered in blood and a local man holding a knife beside her," said Mohd Sohaimi in a statement issued here.

"The security guard then reported the incident before making a police report at 1.44pm. A police team from the Masai police station went to the scene and arrested the 30-year-old suspect at the victim's apartment unit.

"The suspect was found to have injured the victim by slashing several parts of her body and stabbing the victim.

"The victim was taken to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here for further treatment," he added.

Mohd Sohaimi said police also seized a 19-cm long knife that was believed to have been used in the incident.

He said initial investigations found that the suspect acted in a violent manner because he was angry with the victim who refused to continue their relationship.

"Checks on the suspect found that the man had a previous record of criminal convictions," he said, adding that the suspect also worked as a Grab driver.

The case has been classified under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The suspect has since been remanded for six days from today to September 6 after the remand application was issued by Assistant Registrar Khalida Farhana Abu Bakar, at the Magistrate's Court here today.