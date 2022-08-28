Dr Annuar ‘casts’ his vote during the programme to educate youths about the history of Sarawak and their democratic rights. — Picture by Peter Boon via Borneo Post

SIBU, Aug 28 — The perception that youths aged between 18 and 28 years old are not capable of making a good voting decision should be put to rest once and for all, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I believes that, contrary to the perception of certain quarters, youths in this age bracket have their own set of criteria to evaluate prospective leaders.

“Some people are quite sceptical about youths having their voting rights at the age of between 18 and 28 years old. But I think that is not the issue anymore.

“Because to me, those aged 18 and 28 years, they know how to decide. In fact, I had chatted with several youths attending the programme here today. They place strong emphasis on candidates having a high level of integrity, good education and being people friendly.

“They do not put race as a ‘voting criteria’. For example, in a predominantly non-Bumiputera constituency, a Bumiputera (candidate) can win in that area, and vice-versa, in future. This is because these youths see your ability to deliver and not your cultural or religious background. A candidate who can deliver is most important to them.

“Therefore, I am very sure of this although it may not happen during my time, I am very sure of such development (happening) in future,” Dr Annuar told reporters at the ‘Program Perintis Belia Bersatu’ at the Civic Centre here yesterday.

The event was organised by Rumpun Perwaris Sibu attended by over 50 participants from Sibu, Kapit and Mukah.

Adding on, the Nangka assemblyman said youths should not be taken for granted, especially in the coming general election, as they have arrived at a mature level of thinking.

“They said they would screen through their (candidates) resume and would not be enticed by ‘goodies’.

“They also want their prospective elected representatives to be in their early forties or even younger. Anything beyond that, they consider as ‘terlambat’,” he revealed.

He also suggested that yesterday’s programme be rolled out statewide. Nangka constituency was the programme’s third stop after Satok and Pantai Damai state constituencies.

Meanwhile, head of ‘Perintis Belia’ campaign, Adzim Rahman, explained that the campaign aimed to educate youngsters about the history of Sarawak and their democratic rights.

“We teach them in terms of the real situation, how the process of voting works. More than half of the participants have not exercised their voting rights (before),” he added.

Also present was Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi, political secretary to Premier of Sarawak. — Borneo Post