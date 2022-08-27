BERA, Aug 27 — The government will ensure that the digitalisation agenda, especially the use of e-wallets among consumers and traders, is expanded to rural areas through the Retail Sector Digitalisation Initiative (ReDI), said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Prime Minister said that ReDI, spearheaded by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), was a timely and proactive move supported by Bank Negara Malaysia in creating an inclusive digital society.

He said there is currently a wide gap in cashless payments between urban and rural areas, even though the government wants rural communities not to be left out or marginalised from the digital economy advancement.

“The government will continue to ensure that the digitalisation agenda becomes the main focus at all levels, including expanding electronic payment methods nationwide.

“Through this effort, the government is confident that the transition to electronic payment methods such as the use of e-wallets is not only easy, fast and secure but also helps traders manage their businesses better and more efficiently,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said this when launching the National ReDI Programme and the Rebranding of the Jualan Murah Keluarga Malaysia programme at Dataran Kerayong here today. — Bernama