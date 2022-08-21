Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor is pictured at the state administrative building in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

TUARAN, Aug 21 — The diversity of ethnic groups found in Sabah needs to be honoured and preserved as a cultural heritage for future generations, says Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said there were about 30 ethnicities and 200 sub-ethnicities in Sabah that needed to be preserved, especially in efforts to promote their respective cultures.

“This is one of the initiatives under the Sabah Maju Jaya blueprint,” he told reporters after inaugurating the Rumpun Bajau Sama Sabah Association (PRBSS) Cultural Centre at Kampung Lok Batik here today.

Also present were Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

Earlier in his speech, Hajiji, who is also PRBSS president, said the cultural centre would contribute to the pride and socio-cultural progress of the Bajau Sama ethnic group in the state.

The Sulaman state assemblyman said the centre was built over 1.42 hectares of land and the project was completed in July with an allocation of RM7.5 million.

He said Musa had approved the construction of the cultural centre during his tenure as chief minister, and the groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2017.

So far PRBSS has 17 branches, namely in Tuaran, Kudat, Kota Marudu, Pitas, Kota Belud, Tenghilan, Tamparuli, Kuala Menggatal, Kota Kinabalu, Petagas, Papar, Kuala Penyu, Pulau Banggi, Beluran, Sandakan, Tawau and Semporna. — Bernama