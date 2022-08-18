A local man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing injury by slapping and stepping on his daughter’s head at a house in Taman Saga, Ampang, early today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — A local man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing injury by slapping and stepping on his daughter’s head at a house in Taman Saga, Ampang, early today.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said at the time of the incident the suspect, who is a 50-year-old unemployed man, was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

He said the incident occurred when the 16-year-old victim saw her mother and the suspect, who was her father, arguing over money.

Mohamad Farouk said that the suspect was believed to have asked his wife to ask for money from other family members, but she refused, making the suspect angry and pulling her hair.

“Then, the suspect asked the victim to accompany her mother but she refused. Enraged by his daughter’s refusal, the suspect got angry and slapped the right side of and stepped on the victim’s head.

“The victim is currently receiving treatment at Ampang Hospital. In addition, the review found that the suspect has three past records of criminal and drug offences,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect was remanded from today until Sunday.

Mohamad Farouk said the case was investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994, for intentionally causing injury.

He also warned the public against engaging in any act that intentionally causes injury to others. — Bernama