KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — A traditional healer was charged in the Ampang Magistrate's Court here today over the death of her patient.

Che Hong Chiew, 51, nodded after the charge was read out to her before Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The healer was charged with the murder Lim Sin Lue, 41, in the living room of her house at Jalan Perdana 2/20, Pandan Perdana here, between 4.45pm and 5pm, last July 27.

Lim was said to be at the healer’s house for treatment.

Che was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set Oct 13 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Annur Athirah Amran prosecuted, while Che was unrepresented. — Bernama