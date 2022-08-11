On August 4, Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the formation of GTA, a coalition aimed at empowering the Malays, especially in the economic field, and it will field candidates in 120 parliamentary constituencies in peninsular Malaysia, especially in areas with a Malay majority. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 11 — Gerakan Muda Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) will offer a leadership line of authoritative, principled and qualified young people to compete in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its representative Abu Hafiz Salleh Hudin.

Abu Hafiz, who is Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) youth chief, said the GTA youth movement aims to contest half of the 120 seats targeted by the newly established GTA in GE15.

In a press conference here today, he said it was only an initial target because the GTA youth movement has yet to be certified by the GTA presidential council.

“We hope half or more will compete but it depends on the outcome of deliberations at the youth movement level and presidential council,” he said.

“We are also prepared and open to having dialogue sessions and discussions with any individual or non-governmental organisations as well as other youth movements who have the same agenda and ambition in the political field,” he said.

On August 4, Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the formation of GTA, a coalition aimed at empowering the Malays, especially in the economic field, and it will field candidates in 120 parliamentary constituencies in peninsular Malaysia, especially in areas with a Malay majority.

For a start, GTA will comprise four parties namely Pejuang, Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra). — Bernama