File picture of STPM students from Kolej Islam Sultan Alam Shah in Klang, Selangor after obtaining their examination results, March 2, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2021 results will be announced on August 18.

The Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM), in a statement today, said candidates can get their result slips at their respective schools from noon on that date.

In addition, school and private candidates can check their results via short messaging service (SMS) by typing STPM/IC Number/ Index Number and sending it to 15888.

“This system will be activated from 11am on August 18 until noon August 28 (Sunday).

“In addition, checks can also be done online to get the full STPM 2021 result slip at http://stpm.mpm.edu.my/stpmK from noon on August 18,” it said. — Bernama