KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — An unemployed man was fined RM7,000 by the Sessions Court here today for improper use of network facilities by making and sending threatening communications through the Twitter application by calling for a rally during the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak meted out the fine, in default six months’ jail, on Muhammad Nur Taufiq Azhar, 27, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The man paid the fine.

Muhammad Nur Taufiq was charged with making and initiating the transmission of a posting “Saturday Riot?! TURUN” with intent to threaten or annoy others through the Twitter account “Tulangkata @ tul4ng” at 4.44pm on July 13 last year.

It was read by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department office here, at 10.15am the following day.

The charge, under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year and can also be fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

In mitigation, Muhammad Nur Taufiq, unrepresented, said he regretted his action.

Deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang,who prosecuted, told the court that the tweet was retweeted 1,819 times and the gathering took place on July 17, 2021.

According to the facts of the case, Muhammad Nur Taufiq was arrested by the police at Dataran Merdeka here for gathering with 20 other individuals without permit and were issued compound of RM2,000 for violating Regulation 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(National Recovery Plan) Regulations 2021. — Bernama