PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the press at Perak PKR headquarters in Ipoh, August 11, 2022. He said PH wanted to face GE15 with a strong and confident team that will save the country from corrupt leaders. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 11 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Pakatan Harapan (PH) should win the next national polls comfortably in order to avoid having to negotiate with other parties post-election.

Anwar said this when asked to comment on DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s statement in which he did not rule out a collaboration with Umno after the general election (GE15).

He said PH wanted to face GE15 with a strong and confident team that will save the country from corrupt leaders.

“He discussed the issue with me extensively and if you read his statement in full, he wants to win the election and only in a worst-case scenario did he not rule out the possibility of working with Umno.

“However, my position differs slightly. We are entering a major election battle with one aim, and that is to save the country,” he told a press conference after meeting all the Perak branch heads at the Perak PKR headquarters here.

“Are we going to allow and condone this excessive corruption? Are we going to allow these leaders to continue robbing our country? If our decision and the people’s wish is to have a government that is transparent and accountable, then it is really critical to ensure PH wins the next general election comfortably,” he explained.

Anwar also pointed out that PH managed to garner good support from the people in GE13 with 52 per cent of the popular vote as well as in GE14 with 51 per cent of the popular vote.

“Yes, we performed reasonably well although there are weaknesses and flaws because the coalition was led by a person not committed to the reformation agenda.

“Some of the Cabinet members did try their best, but now the situation is precarious. I don’t think the country can afford to slide further. Therefore, we appeal to the people to save this country,” he said.

Anwar also urged the public to scrutinise those currently in power as part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“We can see a lot of racial issues arise in order to divert the people’s attention from their poor governance of the country.

“Also, I urge the public to see the lifestyle and status of the people in the government who are talking about corruption. They have millions of assets and wealth.

“I’m not talking about Datuk Seri Najib Razak alone, but everyone who are supposedly talking about integrity, accountability and transparency. Check their status and the contracts they approve when they are in power,” he said.

On August 7, Loke said that DAP could collaborate with Umno post next general election.

“I will not rule out anything because what is important is that we (all parties) must be agenda based,” Loke said in a Free Malaysia Today report, adding that DAP was open to working with any party pursuing the same agendas.

Loke said collaboration between parties from different divides is more likely to happen since the 2018 general election when the country’s political landscape faced drastic changes, particularly the absence of a single dominant party.