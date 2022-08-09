The Endau Rompin National Park in Johor has been recognised as the 51st Asean Heritage Park. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Endau Rompin National Park in Johor has been recognised as the 51st Asean Heritage Park (AHP), said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Congratulating the Johor state government for the recognition, Takiyuddin said Endau Rompin Park is the fourth AHP in Malaysia after Gunung Mulu National Park, Sarawak; Kinabalu National Park, Sabah; and National Parks (Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu).

He said efforts to obtain the recognition started in 2018, adding that the nomination was finally approved by the Asean Environment Ministers on July 7.

“This is a success for Malaysia, particularly the Johor state government in its efforts to improve biodiversity conservation.

“At the same time, this achievement enhances the image of Johor Endau Rompin National Park as an area of regional biodiversity interest,” he said in a statement here today.

He said AHP is a programme under Asean that manages and recognises unique areas in the region with rich biodiversity and the most important ecological values.

The Endau Rompin National Park covers an area of 48,905 hectares, more than 90 per cent of which is covered by tropical rainforest and the ecosystem is still preserved and forms the core area of the Southern Forest Landscape spanning 10,000 square kilometres and plays an important role as a habitat for endangered large mammals, especially the Malayan Tiger.

The area is rich in biodiversity with an estimated 1,593 species of flora that represents 19.2 per cent of flora species in Peninsular Malaysia, including 38 critically endangered species, 16 endangered species and 26 vulnerable species.

It also boasts 39 species of mammals, birds (253), amphibians and reptiles (140), freshwater fish (108) and butterflies (274).

Takiyuddin said the ministry welcomed state government efforts to nominate potential areas as AHP sites or sites of international biodiversity interest such as Ramsar, Man and the Biosphere (MAB) and the East Asian-Australasian Flyway Partnership (EAAFP) to ensure the areas continue to be preserved. — Bernama