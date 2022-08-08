A man and the woman pleaded guilty while five other men pleaded not guilty to the charges under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which were read separately in front of Magistrate A Hafiizh Abu Bakar. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, Aug 8 — Seven Chinese nationals, including a woman, were brought to the Seri Manjung Magistrates’ Court here today on charges of entering the country without valid documents.

A man and the woman pleaded guilty while five other men pleaded not guilty to the charges under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which were read separately in front of Magistrate A Hafiizh Abu Bakar.

Dai Bao Xi, who is in her 50s, was fined RM4,000 or six months’ prison, and Guo Fei, 48, was fined RM5,000 or eight months jail. Both paid the fines.

They were charged with committing the offences at two different units of an apartment building in Lumut here on July 25.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Raya R. Rishan Kumar while the foreign nationals were represented by lawyer Muhammad Syafiq Salleh.

The court set September 1 for case mention for the cases of the other five men, Li Tao, 23, Lin Zhi Chuang, 27, Guo Feng Jie, 29, Zhang Zheng Long, 29, and Chen Yuan Zhou, 28. — Bernama