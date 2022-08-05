Johor Bersatu’s newly named secretary Uzzair Ismail (right) receives his official appointment from the party’s state chief Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal. — Picture courtesy of Johor Bersatu

JOHOR BARU, Aug 5 — The Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today announced several new appointments as part of its state leadership reorganisation.

In a statement, Ledang Bersatu division chief Mohd Solihan Badri has been named as the state chapter’s new deputy chief, replacing Senator Md Nasir Hashim.

The former Tenang assemblyman was previously the state Bersatu’s information chief. He will assist current state chief Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal in managing the party’s affairs in the state.

Mohd Solihan will be joined by Sekijang Bersatu division chief Uzzair Ismail as the state’s new secretary.

Another noted party appointment is Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon as the Johor Bersatu treasurer. This is the first time that the Batu Pahat MP has been appointed in a state party leadership capacity since joining in 2020.

The final appointment is Bersatu Pasir Gudang division chief Mohd Khairulfadhlan Mohd Dzurri who has been named as the state chapter’s new information chief.

Uzzair, in his new capacity, said the new appointments were made during yesterday’s Johor Bersatu meeting that was chaired by Dr Sahruddin as the party’s state chief.

He said the leadership appointments were part of Bersatu’s new state organisational structure to better mobilise the party’s efforts.

“These appointments are important to complete Johor Bersatu’s structure as the party prepares to face the 15th general election (GE15) at any time,” said Uzzair in a statement issued here today.

Besides the new appointments, Uzzair said the meeting also discussed Johor Bersatu’s strategy and intervention approach to help the people who are faced with the rising prices of goods and the cost-of-living issues.

He added that the meeting also touched on the recent flash floods that hit Johor Baru city earlier this week.

“We urge the state government to give their full focus in solving the existing main drainage and irrigation system problems so that it does not recur over time,” said Uzzair.