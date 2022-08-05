Powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin reacts after winning gold in the men’s lightweight below 72kg category in Birmingham August 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated powerlifting athlete, Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, for winning the gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Through a post on his official Facebook, the prime minister said Bonnie’s success in winning the fourth gold medal for the Malaysian contingent made the country proud.

“The country’s pride, powerlifting athlete Bonnie Bunyau Gustin made the country proud by winning the gold medal,” he said.

Bonnie won the gold medal after lifting 220 kilogrammes (kg) in the under 72 kg lightweight category at the National Exhibition Center (NEC).

The national contingent has so far won our gold, two silver and three bronze medals. — Bernama