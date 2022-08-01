Former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim leaves behind a wife Puan Sri Salbiah Tunut, four children and two grandchildren. — File picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their condolences to the family of former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim who died yesterday.

Through a posting on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed sadness over the passing of Khalid and hoped that his family would be patient and persevere in the face of this sad and difficult situation.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous,” it said.

Abdul Khalid, 76, breathed his last at 11.08pm yesterday at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Sentral here. A post on his Facebook page announced that Abdul Khalid had been warded since April 23 due to an infection of a heart valve.

He had served as a Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak from 2008 to 2018, and as Selangor mentri besar from 2008 to 2014.

The Kuala Selangor-born leader leaves behind a wife Puan Sri Salbiah Tunut, four children and two grandchildren. — Bernama