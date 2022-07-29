Justice Kamaludin said there was overwhelming evidence that pointed to Santanasamy having custody and control of the drugs. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — A lorry attendant lost his appeal at the Court of Appeal today to set aside his conviction and death sentence for trafficking in 83.03 grammes of Methamphetamine four years ago.

M. Santanasamy, 45, also failed in his appeal to set aside his conviction, jail sentence and whipping meted on him on another two charges of drug possession.

A three-member panel comprising Court of Appeal judges Datuk Kamaludin Md Said, Datuk Wira Ahmad Nasfy Yasin and High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah dismissed Santanasamy's appeal.

Justice Kamaludin said there was overwhelming evidence that pointed to Santanasamy having custody and control of the drugs.

Santanasamy's conviction is safe and his appeals are dismissed, he added.

Santanasamy has one more round of appeal, that is to the Federal Court.

He was charged in the High Court with two other persons, K. Thierruselvan and S. James, with trafficking in 83.03 grammes of Methamphetamine, as well as possession of 7.48 grammes of cannabis and 10.13 grammes of heroin.

They were charged with committing the offences in a house in Taman Sri Rampai, Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur, at about 11.40 am on Feb 14, 2018.

On Aug 14, 2020, the High Court convicted Santanasamy for the drug trafficking offence and sentenced him to death.

He was also found guilty for possession of the cannabis and sentenced to 11 years jail and 10 strokes of the cane, and two years jail for possessing of heroin.

The High Court, however, discharged and acquitted K. Thierruselvan, 38, and S. James, 43, for the trafficking offence and possession of cannabis.

The two men were convicted for possession of heroin and sentenced to two years jail. Both did not appeal against the conviction and sentence.

Lawyer SS Ruban represented Santanasamy, while deputy public prosecutors Datin Asmah Musa and Wong Poi Yoke prosecuted. — Bernama