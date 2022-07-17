PKR Information Chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin gives his speech at the PKR Congress at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam July 17, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 17 — Outgoing PKR leadership council members have called on party members to stay united in the aftermath of contentious internal polls to ensure the party’s resurgence.

Outgoing vice-president and information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin said PKR members must stand as one or risk another betrayal like the “Sheraton Move” which was caused partly by infighting after party polls in 2018.

“When we are in a jemaah (congregation), we are under one chief, and that is enough. We do not need more than one.

“We have experienced a period of betrayal. Please do not let this party experience another,” he told the more than 2,600 delegates gathered at the Ideal Convention Centre here today.

Shamsul lost the post of vice-president in the party polls.

His PKR colleague Chua Tian Chang, meanwhile, reminded party members that the leadership did not start off as friends, but became comrades when they took on responsibilities together within the party.

He gave the example of his support of incumbent secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail during the party polls but revealed that they first met as political foes when the latter was in Umno.

“Party unity is the key to winning the hearts and minds of the people,” he said.

Chua did not contest the recent party polls.

As for outgoing Women’s chief Fuziah Salleh, she stressed it is imperative that all factions within PKR start working together if they want to see the party emerge victorious.

Wanita PKR chief Fuziah Salleh gives her speech at the PKR Congress at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam July 17, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

The PKR elections director said that members must ensure the party wins for the sake of the reform agenda and not for personal benefit.

“The party election is over. It does not matter whether we belonged to this team or that team, but now that it is over, those who lost must come together to build our party,” he said.

Fuziah was replaced by Dewan Negara Senator Fadhlina Sidek who will take charge of PKR’s Women’s wing.