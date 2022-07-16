PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at the PKR National Conference in Shah Alam. July 16, 2022 — Picture by Devan Manuel

SHAH ALAM, July 16 — The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the current government does not mean that the Opposition will be supporting the government blindly, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Responding to disgraced ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, the Opposition Leader said PH will continue to act as a check-and-balance on reforms spelt out in the MoU such as post-pandemic recovery, financial aid to the poor, the Undi18 provision, and other structural reforms.

"To me, the MoU was signed not with the government we support. We remain in the opposition and our protest speeches remain, including on the matter of inflation,” he told reporters at the press conference in the PKR National Congress here.

Najib had previously slammed Anwar, criticising the latter for being critical of the Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration despite "supporting" it via the MoU.

Anwar said that while it is true that inflation is a global problem, the Opposition offers its criticisms and suggestions on the rising costs of living based on the Malaysian context.

"I don’t think he understands the people’s suffering. He thought by giving some aid and money their problems would be solved,” he said, referring to Najib.

In September last year, Putrajaya and PH inked an MoU to establish bipartisan cooperation covering the areas of strengthening the plan to fight Covid-19, transformation of the administration, Parliamentary reforms, ensuring judicial independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and formation of a steering committee.

The MoU also had agreed for the government to not dissolve the Parliament and call for a general election before July 31 this year.