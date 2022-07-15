PKR's newly-elected Youth chief, Adam Adli delivers his speech during the announcing the new wing leadership council at IDECC in Shah Alam, July 15, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, July 15 — Newly-elected PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim has today called for unity among party members, following intense competition faced in its internal polls held recently.

In his maiden speech in the post, he even encouraged the Youth wing to support Fahmi Zainol — whom he had defeated in the party election — as the wing’s sole representative for the top-level central leadership council (MPP) selection tomorrow.

"We are aware that if we go through the election before we get to today, it will cause some scratches and quarrels between some of us. That is the custom in competition, in the end, there is competing, there are quarrels, there is tension, there is arguing. Yet as leaders, there is an obligation upon ourselves to see the bigger picture.

"Let us not linger and get carried away by the past elections. If there is something wrong and mistaken, forgive again between us all. Because in the future, there is a mountain of challenges waiting for us,” he said in his speech for the wing congress here.

Besides Adam, the new leadership includes deputy chief Kamil Munim, vice-chiefs Atyrah Hanim, Prasanth Kumar and Pravin Murali.

The wing also announced 20 new MPP members for the 2022-2025 session.

Previously, Adam’s predecessor Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir also applauded the peaceful internal polls, contrasting it with the 2018 election which he said saw his then rival throwing tantrum in his closing speech.

PKR Youth will send 50 delegates tomorrow to vote for the MPP which will see 70 candidates vying for 20 posts.