PUTRAJAYA, July 14 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s two appeals, to remove High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan from presiding over her money laundering and tax evasion case, will be heard on November 22 in the Court of Appeal.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, appealed against two decisions by Judge Mohamed Zaini, who had dismissed Rosmah’s first application on December 14, 2021, and her second application on April 25 this year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Poh Yin Tinn, when contacted, said that the Court of Appeal senior assistant registrar, Tan Chai Wei, fixed the hearing date after the case management proceedings conducted through video conference, today.

“Both parties have to file written submissions by November 8,” he said.

Rosmah’s lawyer, Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, also confirmed the hearing date.

In her recusal applications, Rosmah, among others, stated that the reason is to avoid any possibility of Judge Mohamed Zaini being prejudiced and biased against her if he presided over the money laundering case, given that he had presided over her solar hybrid graft trial, related to rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah, 70, is facing 12 money laundering charges, involving RM7,097,750, and five counts of failure to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

The offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Jalan Ampang, here, between December 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017, and at LHDN at Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, here, between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, the money laundering and tax evasion case is set for mention on July 22.

Also, Judge Mohamed Zaini is set to deliver his decision on Rosmah’s RM1.25 billion solar hybrid graft trial on September 1. — Bernama