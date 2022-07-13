KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The High Commission of India here today announced an "open house" to interact with the public on its consular services in Malaysia.

In a statement, it said overseas Indians can attend the open house twice a month to raise concern or any question about visas, passports, India's overseas citizen cards, and labour issues regarding Indian employees in Malaysia.

The open house sessions will start from July 21 and will be available on the first and third Thursdays of every month between 2.30pm and 4pm at the High Commission's premises at Level 1, Wisma HRIH Lotus, 442, Jalan Pahang, Setapak here.

The High Commission added that if a public holiday coincides with its scheduled dates, the open session will be held on the next working day.

It reminded applicants for the open house to take along all documents relevant to their enquiries or grievances for a prompt resolution.