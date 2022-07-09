Police have recorded statements from 11 individuals in connection with the murder of a woman and her three-month-old baby in Kampung Bakar Batu, Johor Baru. — File picture by by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, July 9 — Police have recorded statements from 11 individuals in connection with the murder of a woman and her three-month-old baby in Kampung Bakar Batu, here, on Monday (July 4).

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said investigations were still underway to complete the investigation paper on the case.

"People want to know the latest developments in the case and so far, we have recorded the conversations of 11 witnesses who were in the area and who saw the incident.

"However, the investigation is still ongoing and let the police complete this matter first and we will inform (the results of the investigation) soon," he said when met at Op Lancar, in Jalan Tebrau, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the development of the murder case involving the husband of the 26-year-old victim.

Kamarul Zaman said the 24-year-old man cooperated with the police, adding that there was no resistance from him during his arrest.

He advised the public to give space to the police to investigate and not to make speculations about the case.

Police arrested the man who was spotted riding a motorcycle naked at Permas Jaya here at 2.45 pm, several hours after the bodies of his wife and baby were discovered in front of their house.

Police also seized a cleaver from him.

The man is being remanded for a week beginning July 5. — Bernama