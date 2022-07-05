Family members pay their final respects after the burial at the Kampung Bakar Batu Muslim Cemetery in Johor, July 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 5 — The woman and her baby boy, who were slashed to death allegedly by her husband in an incident at a house in Kampung Bakar Batu, here yesterday, were buried in a common grave today.

Hajar Nursyahirin Rosman, 26, and her three-month-old son Hans Mohd Thakif Amir were laid to rest at the Kampung Bakar Batu Muslim Cemetery here, at about 8.10pm.

Hajar Nursyahirin’s father Rosman Ahmad, 58, when met by reporters said he accepted his daughter and grandson’s death and had forgiven his son-in-law.

“Yesterday we met (the son-in-law’s family) and they also apologised, we forgive him. We should not judge (a person) without knowing (the reason for his action).

“We (my family) hold no grudge, my son-in-law and his family are good people,” said Rosman in a tearful tone.

The restaurant owner also asked the public not to speculate over the incident.

Earlier, the remains were taken to the Kampung Bakar Batu Mosque for funeral prayers from the Forensic Medicine Department of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here.

Yesterday, police arrested a man in connection with the murder of his wife and their baby boy in the Permas Jaya area here, a few hours after the bodies of the two victims were found in front of their home.

The 24-year-old ship cleaner was nabbed at 2.45pm while riding a motorcycle without any clothes on and during the arrest, police seized a cleaver from him.

The man is in remand for seven days until July 11.

Meanwhile, in Kluang, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said they were still investigating the motive behind the murder.

“We will find the real motive for the murder and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of duties for the Kluang district police chief post at the Kluang district police headquarters here today.

The ceremony saw the handing over of the post from outgoing police chief ACP Low Hang Seng to DSP Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani. — Bernama