A broken pipe caused the unscheduled water supply disruption experienced by consumers in several areas in Bukit Dumbar and Gelugor. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, July 9 — The unscheduled water supply disruption experienced by consumers in several areas in Bukit Dumbar and Gelugor, here, was caused by a broken pipe at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Gelugor.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said repair works on the pipe, measuring 600mm, were underway and expected to be completed by 2pm today.

"Based on information from the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), water supply is expected to be restored after 2pm today.

"I hope those affected by the water supply diruption will remain patient and we expect the (water) supply to fully recover before Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow,” he told reporters after officiating the George Town Festival at Hin Bus here today.

Meanwhile, Chow said water supply has been restored to most areas affected by the temporary shutdown of the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

However, he said premises located on higher ground and at the end of the water distribution system were still experiencing disruptions.

He said water supply to the areas was expected to be fully restored by this evening.

"The Bukit Dumbar plant, here is now back in operation and has started to distribute water to the affected areas,” he said.

On Wednesday, the operations at the Sungai Dua WTP had to be halted due to high levels of raw water turbidity (Nephelometric Turbidity Unit) as a result of the floods and water surge incident in Baling, Kedah on Monday. — Bernama