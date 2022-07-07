Ipoh district police chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan said they received information about the tragedy that befell housewife Ooi Tin Lu, 59, and her husband Ng Chun Hon, 64, who worked as a mechanic, at about 8.50am from Chun Hon’s elder brother. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, July 7 — A husband and wife were found dead, with their bodies covered in blood in the living room of their house, believed to have been killed by their own family member, in Taman Bercham Aman here this morning.

Ipoh district police chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan said they received information about the tragedy that befell housewife Ooi Tin Lu, 59, and her husband Ng Chun Hon, 64, who worked as a mechanic, at about 8.50am from Chun Hon’s elder brother.

“The complainant said that he found his younger brother and sister-in-law unconscious and covered in blood when he returned home after finishing work.

“The police team, together with Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) personnel, went to the scene and found the two victims, believed to be dead due to head injuries, but no weapons were found.

“Preliminary investigation found that there was a fight in this house, and the two victims are believed to have died last night. In fact, the male victim’s mother, who is in her 90s and in a wheelchair, was also in the house at the time of the incident but was not harmed,” he said when met by reporters at the scene today.

Yahaya said that police were hunting for Chun Hon’s younger brother, known as Ng Chun Ming, 61, who disappeared with the victims’ Proton Saga car with registration number PHU 8608.

He said that the unemployed suspect had a previous criminal record related to causing serious injuries under Section 325 of the Penal Code, and anyone with information was asked to contact the police or investigating officer, ASP Nor Azalina Rais Ahmad, at 013-628 2176.

He said that the couple had just moved into the house from Kedah and lived with Chun Hon’s elderly mother and two brothers, while the motive for the incident was still being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

A Bernama check found that Chun Hon’s elder brother and mother were in a state of trauma and refused to speak to reporters, while the two bodies of the victims were sent to HRPB for post-mortem.

Nearby neighbours, who declined to be identified, said that they had not seen any problems among the members of family before, and feared for their safety as the suspect was still at large. — Bernama