KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — A woman pleaded not guilty in Sessions Court here today to a charge with improper use of the network facilities by uploading pornographic pictures on her Twitter account.

Amira Nur Afiqah Agus Salim, 25, an operator at a hotel company, made the plea before Judge Norhasniah Abdul Razak.

The woman, who has a child, was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of obscene communication, namely pornographic pictures, with the intention of offending others through the Twitter account ‘@amiranafqh’ at 7.27pm on September 19, 2021.

The posting was seen at a premises at Sri Tioman 2, Jalan Melati here, at 7.58pm, on the same day.

She was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act and provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, if found guilty, and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction.

The court, in allowing her bail of RM3,000 with one surety, and ordering her to report herself at the nearest police station once a month, set August 9 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, Nur Nazhzilah (repeat: Nazhzilah) Mohamad Hashim prosecuted, while Amira Nur Afiqah was represented by lawyer Adly Zulfadhly Zulkefly. — Bernama