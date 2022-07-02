Vice president candidate Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (right) giving his opening speech during the Launch of #KitaSemua PKR coalition at MBPJ Civic Hall May 7, 2022. - Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said tonight that stability from a Pakatan Harapan (PH) government can be observed in its almost 15-year administrations in states like Selangor and Penang.

This he said is a better and honest review of the pact than the tumultuous federal government from May 2018 to February 2020 which he said was sabotaged by Umno and Barisan Nasional who continue to attack the PH states until now with dishonest claims.

"Umno BN are the early pioneers of making political chaos now. I’m sure they are directly or indirectly involved in trying to break us now,” he said in a Selangor Pakatan Harapan rally in Tanjung Karang.

Amirudin said that Umno had been using the racial issue to attack and using DAP as the black sheep, claiming that PH abandoned the Malay interest.

This he said is plainly untrue in Selangor which is entering its 15th year of non-Umno rule since 2008, as Malay reserve land under the state government has not decreased but instead went up.

"They teamed up with PAS, saying the angels had cried and supported the unity of the Muslim community, but where is the unity now?” he asked, referring to Umno-PAS relationship which has since soured after the latter chose to side with Perikatan Nasional.