Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa leaves after attend a meet-and-greet session and briefing on the implementation of 5G at Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Despite attending a briefing on the 5G rollout and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia and the Ministry of Finance, Umno Youth said today it still feels that the matter needs oversight.

Umno Youth's 5G and DNB project issue committee chairman Fairuz Jamaluddin said the government should create an independent oversight body to monitor overall planning as well as each phase of 5G implementation by DNB including the bidding process, procurement, vendor selection and contractor appointment, pricing mechanisms and financial management, legal and other related technical aspects.

"Umno Youth also recommends that this independent monitoring body provide periodic reports to the government, Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Its membership should also include representatives from agencies enforcement of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

"Umno Youth believes through the role that will be played by the independent monitoring body will ensure the existence of check and balance aspects as well as a clear separation of power to ensure transparency and the accountability of DNB as an implementing entity,” he said in a statement here.

Fairuz said Umno Youth also suggested that the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) submit an independent report expressing their stance and views on the 5G implementation model by DNB.

This is to ensure that the proposed 5G model and method of implementation by the DNB does not create an anti-competitive environment, creating monopolies and possible cartel risks in the telecommunications industry.

"The MyCC's independent report on the country's 5G implementation model by the DNB is crucial in dispelling the notion of the existence of a monopoly situation and cartel risk in the telecommunications industry.

"Finally, Umno Youth would like to emphasise and take the stand that all questions, concerns and suggestions proposed on the implementation of 5G and the role of DNB are solely to ensure that the national interest is always protected,” he said.

Earlier today, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa organised a briefing session for Umno Youth on the implementation of the National 5G Project by DNB.

Annuar said he had asked the Ministry of Finance, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and DNB to provide a briefing on the project implementation, at Angkasapuri at 10 am.

Umno Youth had spoken about the matter before, even lodging a report to the MACC to look into the 5G rollout by DNB on June 21.