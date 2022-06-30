Umno man Datuk Lokman Noor Adam is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court May 19, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The High Court today issued a show-cause notice on Umno politician Datuk Lokman Adam for his alleged contempt towards a policeman in the courtroom during the hearing of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's corruption trial.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran related the incident to High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah this morning and called for Lokman to be cited for contempt.

"Before I begin, I was informed by the court police, Lance-Corporal Walter that during proceedings this morning, he checked on one of the audience in the gallery and asked that person to stop playing with his handphone. And that person then retaliated and called him stupid, that person has been identified as Lokman Adam.

"That kind of behaviour, rude and insolent behaviour of a member of the public should not be tolerated, I move this court to cite him for contempt," she said.

The judge issued the show-cause notice on Lokman after confirming he was present in the courtroom and ordered the latter to explain why he should not be immediately cited for contempt of court

As Lokman chose to engage a lawyer to defend him, the judge scheduled next Monday morning to hear his case.

MORE TO COME