Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court June 29, 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial did not proceed this afternoon, as he was unwell and needed to seek medical treatment at a hospital.

Shortly after 2.30pm when the trial was due to resume at the High Court here, Ahmad Zahid’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik made an application to have the trial resume tomorrow instead.

“We are instructed to inform My Lord that the accused is not feeling well. He would like to go for medical treatment at Avisena Hospital. In fact, an appointment has been made, and we give an undertaking to produce a medical certificate tomorrow,” he said.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran then said she leaves it to the High Court to decide.

High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah then allowed the trial to resume tomorrow morning instead.

In this trial, Ahmad Zahid ― who is also a former home minister and currently the Umno president ― is facing 47 charges, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges.

