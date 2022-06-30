On November 3, 2020, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was reported to have said that Act 655 was in the process of obtaining Cabinet policy approval before being tabled in Parliament. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 30 — The proposed amendment to the provisions of the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) to impose heavier punishments on environmental criminals is currently in the process of final review, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the amendment to the act is expected to be tabled in Parliament this October.

“We are reviewing to increase the penalty rate to millions, including mandatory imprisonment for those who commit such offences.

“The amendment was made because the government agrees that the existing compound is low and does not commensurate,” he said at a press conference after launching the Green Jobs Portal here today.

Act 655 which came into force on January 1, 2008 provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both if convicted.

Among the proposed amendments is an increase in the fine from RM100,000 to RM10 million while the prison sentence is increased from one year to 15 years or both.

On November 3, 2020, Tuan Ibrahim was reported to have said that Act 655 was in the process of obtaining Cabinet policy approval before being tabled in Parliament. — Bernama