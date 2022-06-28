Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said a total of 5.55 million inspections were carried out with some 13,143 compounds issued, and 6,383 premises ordered to close. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 28 — The large-scale enforcement of Ops Patuh, which was implemented to curb non-compliance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the national level, was terminated on June 25.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said this was because the country has entered the transition to endemic phase.

He added the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) SOP Enforcement and Compliance Coordination Committee was established to mobilise Op Patuh, launched in June last year.

The committee, spearheaded by the ministry, involved 32 ministries, departments and agencies, enforcing directives and laws on the ground to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

"Throughout Op Patuh until June 25, a total of 5.55 million inspections were carried out. Of the total, some 13,143 compounds were issued, and 6,383 premises were ordered to close,” he told reporters after the Committee's appreciation ceremony today.

Hamzah said the government had also decided to end the appointment of officers authorised under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 on June 30.

"As the country entered transition to endemic phase, the police will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the enforcement of SOP and transition to endemic protocols under the Police Act 1967,” he added. — Bernama