The state Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman said a total of 4,726 people in the eKasih database were categorised as hardcore poor as of May 31. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 23 — Johor has identified 83 per cent of the hardcore poor in the state as Malays, under the eKasih national poverty database are Malays, said state representative Khairin Nisa Ismail.

The state Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman said a total of 4,726 people in the eKasih database were categorised as hardcore poor as of May 31.

She said of that figure, a total of 3,926 are Malays followed by Indians (390), Chinese (305) and other ethnicities (105).

“At present, Batu Pahat has the highest number of registered hardcore poor with 851, with 777 being from the Malay community.

“For the Chinese and Indian communities, the district with the highest number of hardcore poor is Johor Baru with 90 and 138 people respectively,” said Khairin Nisa at the Johor state assembly session today.

She was responding to a question by Datuk Samsolbari Jamali (BN-Semarang) who asked about the racial and district breakdown of Johor’s hardcore poor in the eKasih database.

Khairin Nisa, who is also the Serom assemblyman, added there are 20,790 people in Johor on the eKasih database as of May 31.

She said this figure includes 10,428 who are categorised as poor.