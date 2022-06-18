Tan Sri Noh Omar will head the delegation to the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) Elective General Assembly in Spain. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 18 ― Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar will be heading the Malaysian co-operatives delegation to the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) Elective General Assembly, to be held in Seville, Spain, starting tomorrow until June 22.

The National Co-operative Movement of Malaysia Bhd’s (Angkasa) corporate communications department general manager, Halim Ibrahim said 312 cooperatives from 112 countries are set to take part in the general assembly and conference, themed “ICA Cooperatives: The Moment Is Now!”.

The conference is held to discuss the policies and the way forward for cooperatives as well as the sharing of knowledge, expertise, technology and culture so that the cooperative sector remains relevant and continue to provide a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of society and community.

In a statement today, Halim said Noh will also be paying a courtesy call on Spain’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño Santamaría.

“The courtesy call is also to further strengthen bilateral relations and discuss cooperation in various fields, especially in the development of the cooperative and entrepreneurship movement," he said.

The minister will also hold several face-to-face meetings with national leaders in Seville and Madrid.

Additionally, during the working visit, Aangkasa will also be finalising the memorandum of cooperation with the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) on the supply of nano fertilisers.

“The agreement will benefit cooperatives involved in the agriculture sector and agro-based industries as well as the plantation sector,” added Halim. ― Bernama